Standoff triggered after man allegedly shot another individual in the buttocks, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting another individual in the buttocks is now involved in a standoff with officers, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Elkhunter Trail.

According to police, officers located the suspect on Elk Hunter Trail before he took off.

Police followed leads and were able to trace the suspect’s location to Diamondback Trail, a block away, which is where the standoff ensued.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not currently known and the standoff is still underway.

This is a developing story and more details will be reported as they become available.