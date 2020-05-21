San Antonio Library website offers over 30,000 e-books, virtual story-telling and homework help

SAN ANTONIO – If you are tired of binge watching TV shows or have run out of books to read or have made sourdough bread for the 20th time, the San Antonio Library is here to help.

San Antonio’s libraries have been closed for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, its online resources are still accessible.

Dale McNeill, Assistant Director Public Services of the San Antonio Public Library, said keeping your mind active during a not so normal time gives us a sense of normalcy.

“So whether someone wants to take a deep dive into really mastering something, or just read some light fiction to entertain themselves for the day, I think the library resources really give people either a tool or an escape or both on different days or different times,” McNeill said.

He also said a good book can also keep someone who may be quarantining by themselves company.

So what does the library have to offer?

The library website has over 30,000 e-books that can be read on computers, tablets or smartphones. If you need something to listen to as you walk the trail for a long time, there are hundreds of e-audio books to chose from as well.

For the kids, the library has plenty of virtual story-telling programs, learning programs, educational videos and movies.

The library also offers live homework help. This feature will have someone help tutor your child or student on whatever subject they are working on. The homework help is not just for students, but for adults who need help in subjects or in other areas of life. The homework feature will help prepare adults needing help with resumes or job preparations and interviews.

In addition to all these resources, the library is also celebrating its 25th anniversary since the iconic red building was built downtown in 1995.

To celebrate, the library is offering several virtual events on its Facebook page from May 20-23.

Here’s a schedule of the virtual events:

Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

· SAPL’s Tuned-In Podcast Featuring a Discussion About Central Library

Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m.

· Red Enchilada Cooking Segment

Saturday, May 23 (All events hosted on SAPL’s Facebook page)

· 9 a.m. – “Our Gift to You” Big Read Zine: QuaranZine Edition

· 10 a.m. – Special Virtual Tour of Central Library

· 11 a.m. – Central Library Then and Now Video

· 12 p.m. – Central 25th Grand Shoebox Parade Video

· 1 p.m. – Interactive Live Trivia Event

“A really easy way to find those things is to go to the San Antonio Library Facebook page, and that’s where it’s really easy to find them all,” McNeill said. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate with us even though you can’t come into the library right now."

It is still unknown when the public library system will reopen to the public.