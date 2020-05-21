UTSA starts ‘new tradition’ with graduation parade

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has caused universities and high schools to get creative when celebrating their seniors, and the Univerisity of Texas at San Antonio is no exception.

UTSA will hold a commencement drive Friday evening at its Main Campus to honor the Class of 2020 — a parade that the school is dubbing “a new tradition." The parade is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Brackenridge parking lot, with cars lining up 30 minutes prior.

Nearly 5,000 of the university’s graduates are encouraged to take part in the parade of cars, led by university police.

As they drive around Main Campus, which is situated near Loop 1604 and Babcock Road, graduates can honk, wave and take pictures, according to a news release.

They are encouraged to use the hashtag #UTSAGrad20 for a chance to be featured on UTSA’s social media channels.