Unplug at one of these secluded vacation spots near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – While many of us may still be too nervous to travel long distances, there are some spots near San Antonio that will make you feel like you are far away from everything.

We’ve compiled a list of some secluded spots that are perfect for a couple’s getaway, a family vacation or even a solo trip.

E L Rods on the Frio: This newly renovated RV Park is in Concan and the spot is gorgeous. This private property is just two miles north of Garner State Park and is away from big crowds. There are reservations still open for this summer.

Yurtopia Wimberly: If you are looking for a glamping place, this is the spot. Secluded in the hills this is a perfect way to unplug and relax. The views are also amazing. Rentals feature a bubbling hot tub, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and an air-conditioned spot to sleep.

Willow Point Resort: Located on Lake Buchanan this resort is a great way to escape. The location features log cabins and a large waterfront vacation rental home. This lakefront spot is truly serene. Rentals are open for this summer.

Sage Hill Inn & Spa: This place is located in Kyle and features a full-service inn, spa and restaurant. The place only has 16 rooms, 4 cottages, and a few suites on the property, so it won’t be overly crowded. They are open right now and accepting reservations.

Medina Highpoint Resort: This place would make for an amazing getaway deep within the Hill Country. You can stay at an RV site, bunkhouse, tent or cabin. They are currently accepting reservations. Amenities include a pool, dog park, hiking trails and a fishing pond.

Escondida Resort & Spa: This adult-only hotel and spa is located in Medina. This 125-acre property is on Medina Mountain and is perfect for seclusion and relaxation. There are rooms open for reservation.