Driver killed after ejection in fiery rollover crash on I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after they were ejected during a fiery rollover crash on the Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 West near De Zavala Road.

According to police, the driver was in a white Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-10 when they struck the center concrete divider between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Police said the SUV continued northbound and crashed into a concrete divider set up in a construction zone just before flipping and catching fire.

The driver was ejected from the SUV during the crash, police said. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide a name or age for the person deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.