Boerne ISD holds traditional graduation ceremonies

Boerne Independent School District sent the Class of 2020 off in style this week with traditional commencement ceremonies for Champion High School and Boerne High School.

Nearly 700 graduates combined walked the stage at Boerne ISD stadium in front of their family and friends as the district hosted traditional outdoor graduations with enhanced safety and security guidelines.

A little over 2,000 people attended the ceremonies each night.

Graduates had the opportunity to participate in long-standing standing Boerne traditions, such as singing the school song, and walking around the track with their classmates, all while being 6-feet apart and following social distancing guidelines.

In the stands, the graduate’s family and friends were seated in groups of five per family, and were stationed 6-feet apart from surrounding families.

Guests were required to hand in a completed health questionnaire prior to entering the stadium, which had over 30 hand sanitizing stations placed around the venue. Boerne ISD had additional police officers, security, nurses, ushers and staff on hand to help keep the crowds safe.