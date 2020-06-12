Man hit, killed by vehicle on access road of Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the access road of Loop 410 late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 1017 block of SE Loop 410, not far from Lord Road and Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a woman driving a red Chevy Malibu struck a man in the roadway on the access road.

Police said the man in his late 30s or early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman did not see the man on the road and a driver of another vehicle also pulled over to collaborate her story, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed.