Police, Crime Stoppers seek info in slaying of 17-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Greg Pina was shot and killed March 30 around 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue.

Police said the shooter or shooters shot into the house, killing him instantly and wounding his sister.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.