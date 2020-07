GUADALUPE COUNTY, Tx – Guadalupe County reported an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s current total to 380 confirmed cases.

The county also reported an additional COVID-19 death.

The county said in a press release that they are waiting on the results of 584 cases and has a total of 47 active cases as of July 6.

The county reported that more than 43 patients are currently hospitalized at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

