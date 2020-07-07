Royce West, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, will speak on Latino issues in livestream amid Texas runoff

Royce West will be the latest guest on ‘Café Con Mi Candidato,’ a forum that will stream Tuesday at 2 p.m.

West is a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, who is currently vying for the party’s nomination in a runoff against Mary “MJ” Hegar. The winner of the runoff will go on to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn, the incumbent, in November.

The forum will center on Latino issues and the Senate race. Hegar was also invited for the forum but will not be attending, organizers said.

West, an attorney, is a state senator from Dallas who has held that seat since he was elected in 1992.

Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot. She burst on the political scene in 2019 during an ultimately unsuccessful congressional bid. Hegar ran an ad about her military career that went viral and helped her rack up fundraising dollars and support. Hegar has the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the runoff.

Hegar had 22% of the vote in March, while West had 14.5%.

The forum is put together by the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and the William C. Velasquez Institute as part of a non-partisan effort to increase Latino voter turnout in elections.

The runoff election will be held on July 14.