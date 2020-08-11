Disney launches adaptive costumes and wheelchair covers for kids

SAN ANTONIO – Disney has announced its first-ever adaptive role play line of costumes.

The new line features two wheelchair wraps and three costumes.

The wheelchair covers fit standard wheelchairs and transform the wheelchair to either The Incredimobile or Cinderella’s Coach.

According to shopDisney.com, the costumes are designed with stretch fabric that opens in the back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a discreet flap opening on the front. The three costume designs are Buzz Lightyear, Incredibles 2 and Cinderella.

All are now for sale on shopDisney.com.

Last year, Target launched a similar line of adaptive Halloween costumes.