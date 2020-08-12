SAPD: Man killed in vehicle crash on Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead following a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road after witnesses said they saw a vehicle in a ditch.

According to police, officers arrived to find the vehicle in a grassy median between the main lanes of Loop 1604 and the nearby access road.

Police said officers found a man deceased in the front seat of the vehicle. Investigators say witnesses told them that the vehicle had earlier rear-ended an 18-wheeler, but did not stop.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.