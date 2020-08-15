WATCH LIVE: Marine killed in training accident escorted from San Antonio to New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Marine killed in a training accident last month will be escorted from San Antonio in a procession as he returns home to New Braunfels to be laid to rest this weekend.

Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez was killed July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California. He died alongside eight other Marines.

On Saturday, Lance Cpl. Perez’s casket will arrive at 11 a.m. at San Antonio International Airport. It will be escorted by officers with the New Braunfels Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for his return to New Braunfels.

The procession will arrive in New Braunfels around noon, officials said. Once they arrive, the procession will turn onto South Seguin Avenue and proceed through the Main Plaza before arriving at the Zoeller Funeral Home on Landa Street.

The New Braunfels Fire Department will have two ladder trucks set up at the South Seguin Avenue entrance, creating an arch with a United States flag hanging between the two ladders, officials said.

There will be additional fire trucks from other fire agencies, as well.

Residents who want to show their support during the procession are urged to fly flags at half-staff from dawn until dusk on Saturday.

