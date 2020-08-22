Could young people be the deciding factor in the 2020 General Election?

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how nonprofit MOVE Texas registers young voters, but it’s not stopping them from trying to get more people to cast their ballots.

PJ Martinez, field director of MOVE Texas, said the organization has mailed 300,000 voter registration applications to young Texans across the state.

"We've been working been working from home since about March of this year," he said.

Martinez said they are calling every single one of those prospective voters in hopes they fill out and return the applications before the Oct. 5 deadline.

Martinez believes young voters are motivated by issues, not parties.

“I think that whatever candidates have a message that resonates -- which include economic justice for young workers, a healthy environment and a more inclusive democracy -- those are the things that are going to energize voters,” Martinez said.

He said the role that young people play can be the deciding factor on who wins.

"Young people will be the deciding factor, because if the candidates don't speak to that -- don't speak to the issues that we care about, then we're probably not going to turn out in the ways that they want us to show," Martinez said.

Some young voters have mixed opinions about elections this year.

"I think elections definitely divide us," said Delano Covarrubias, a 23-year old.

"I'm scared. I'm worried. I don't know what to do. I don't know who to vote for," said Alejandra Torres, 23.

Torres said immigration is one of her top concerns when it comes to the issues.

“I come from both immigrant parents, and I think it’s a touchy subject with it. But I think that there needs to be more laws and more rightful people in office and more people who stand for what’s right in a humanistic point of view,” Torres said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, voter turnout between 18-29-year-olds increased from 20% in 2014 to 36% in 2018.