Organization helps immigrant students succeed at school

25 percent of U.S. children are children of immigrants or refugees and there are 20 million children in the U.S. with at least one immigrant parent.

These children are more likely to struggle in school and are more likely to live in poverty, with possible roadblocks along their path to reaching their potential.

Now, one young woman is working to change that by starting an organization to prepare kids to make the most out of their American dream.

16-year-old Alexis Dorman works hard to make sure every child knows their rights.

“I found a niche for helping refugees and immigrants,” said Alexis Dorman, founder of CAFYIR.

Dorman put in thousands of hours developing a curriculum focused on elementary-aged immigrants.

Her pilot programs are already seeing results.

It’s projected that by the year 2040, one in every three children in the United States will grow up in an immigrant household.

The majority right now are from Latin America, with Asian immigrants representing the second largest group.

If you would like to check out the tutorials for your child, you can find them on YouTube at CAFYIR.