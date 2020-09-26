Baby Yoda is accompanying first responders on the frontlines of California wildfires

SAN ANTONIO – “Do or do not. There is no try." Five-year-old Carver and his grandmother Sasha Tinning are taking legendary Jedi Master Yoda’s advice to heart and giving first responders fighting fires on the West Coast a reason to smile.

Fans of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” will recognize this fan-favorite from the series that is aiding first-responders in fighting the West Coast fires.

Baby Yoda, a name for the all too familiar small, green creature in the new series set in the time approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, was sent in a care package to help boost morale.

Attached in the care package along with Baby Yoda was a note that read as follows:

“Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver.”

Carver said he noticed Baby Yoda, referred to as “the Child” in the series, after helping to evacuate people affected by the fires. Carver said he was setting up a donation booth for firemen when he spotted Baby Yoda — the last on the shelf — and knew he needed to come too.

“I have always wanted to help and uplift anyone that’s around me. And this really was a bright spot in a dark time I wanted to share with everyone," Carver told KSAT.

Carver said the support he and the page have received has been incredible, pointing both to the Star Wars fanbase and to the human spirit.

Below are a few highlights from Baby Yoda’s journey thus far:

You can keep up with Baby Yoda on his journey by keeping up with the Facebook page.

