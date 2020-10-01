Man charged with trafficking after woman runs from hotel room begging for help, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Wednesday more than a month after a woman ran from a San Antonio hotel room, begging for help and saying she had been held against her will, according to police.

Brian Jenkins, 30, has been charged with trafficking of a person, a second-degree felony, according to the Bexar County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman was found with injuries on Aug. 17 at a hotel in the 6800 block of Loop 410. She fled the room she was in, went to the lobby and begged for help but the lobby’s doors were closed, investigators said.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows the victim asking for help as a man matching Jenkins' description “was attempting to physically subdue her outside of the hotel’s lobby," the affidavit states.

Witnesses were able to help and called the police.

The 24-year-old woman told investigators that Jenkins forced her to engage in sex acts with other men in Austin and threatened to assault her in order for her to stay, police said.

The woman said he threatened to sell her for prostitution so she could be gang-raped, according to the affidavit. She stated two other women were also inside the hotel room.

The affidavit states the woman’s friend called police on Aug. 17 because she believed her friend was being trafficked and held against her will.