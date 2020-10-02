San Antonio voters weigh in on President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

SAN ANTONIO – Face masks were the common denominator of those in line Friday outside the Bexar County Elections Office, waiting to register to vote or drop off their mail-in ballots.

Among them was Rosie Diaz, who was well aware that President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“I guess what comes around. He didn’t believe in it and now he’s a victim of that,” Diaz said. “When is he finally going to tell people, ‘hey, wear your masks.’"

Former state senator Leticia Van de Putte said, “I don’t wish this on anyone, but it really calls to light the coronavirus. Coronavirus is real, it’s not fake.”

Still, others offered their thoughts and prayers for the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

“I pray for the entire family. I just hope in good faith that the whole family recovers,” said one woman.

Another voter said, “I think that’s pretty crazy. I hope all is well. I hope everything goes his way; praying for him.”

Ken Muenzler, who was among those at the Elections Office, said he also prays they have a quick recovery.

However, Muenzler also said, “This is an important time in our nation and I certainly don’t want him to be impaired as president, but I know the vice president is standing.”

Jon Taylor, Ph.D., who heads the UTSA Department of Political Science and Geography, said the 25th Amendment is clear.

In the event the president is unwilling to admit he’s becomes incapacitated, other wheels would be set in motion.

Under the 25th Amendment, Taylor said if the vice president and the majority of the cabinet believe the president is incapable of handling his duties, they sign a letter, send it to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Charles Grassley.

At that point, Taylor said Vice President Mike Pence becomes the acting president.

But, Taylor said, political loyalties could interfere.

“We would see this thing drag out if he gets sick enough,” Taylor said. “This now becomes not a health issue. This now becomes a national security issue and a continuity of government issue. And those are very serious issues at that point.”

