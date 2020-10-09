Buffalo Wild Wings bringing take-out-only restaurant concept to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Buffalo Wild Wings plans to bring its new bite-sized restaurant concept to San Antonio, which will only serve take-out and delivery orders.

The first, and currently only, Buffalo Wild Wings Go opened in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in May. The small Atlanta-area location serves boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, sides and all 23 sauces and dry rubs found at the chain’s usual-size restaurants.

Instead of the traditional sports bar configuration with table service, the take-out shop instead has a small seating area with a walk-up counter and kitchen.

The planned San Antonio location at Culebra Court, 1134 Culebra Road, appears to be even smaller than the 1,800-square-foot one in Georgia, with state records showing plans for a 1,320-square-foot design.

