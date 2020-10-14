Deputy thwarts attempted suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate was hospitalized after a suicide attempt at the county jail, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A detention deputy at the Bexar County Jail, while conducting face-to-face observation checks around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, stopped the 42-year-old inmate from killing himself.

Officials say the deputy entered the cell, used a cutting tool to save the inmate and called for backup.

More deputies and jail medical staff rushed to help save the inmate.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was later responsive and speaking with medical staff members.

The inmate was taken to University Hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

BCSO Internal Affairs, Public Integrity and the Criminal Investigations Division will investigate the attempted suicide incident.

The inmate was booked into the jail on Oct. 9. He faces multiple charges, including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family choking or strangulation.