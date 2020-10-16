These are the 10 best public high schools in the San Antonio-area, according to Niche

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new list that ranks the best public high schools in the San Antonio-area.

The list was released by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and residents in addition to “advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to compare, score, and connect millions of data points to thoroughly analyze U.S. schools and neighborhoods."

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 high schools in the San Antonio-area by rank:

Three of the high schools on the list are in the North East Independent School District, two are in Northside and Boerne Independent School Districts and Judson and Alamo Heights School Districts also have one school in their jurisdiction. BASIS San Antonio is a charter school.

For a full list of the best public high schools in the San Antonio-area, click here.

