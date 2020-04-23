Top 10 high schools in the San Antonio area, according to latest U.S. News rankings

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. News released its 2020 best high school rankings this week, and one San Antonio school made it in the top 100 schools in the nation.

Basis San Antonio- Shavano Campus was named the best school in San Antonio. It ranked #9 in Texas and #91 in the nation, according to the U.S. News rankings.

U.S. News included data on more than 24,000 public high schools in the country.

There are 142 San Antonio area high schools ranked this year. Basis San Antonio- Shavano was the only one that made the top 100 nationally, but four other schools ranked in the top 100 in Texas.

Below are the top 10 for the San Antonio area:

Basis San Antonio- Shavano Campus at #9 in Texas

SAISD’s Young Women’s Leadership Academy at #12 in Texas

NISD’s Health Career’s High School at #15 in Texas

NEISD’s International School of America at #69 in Texas

SAISD’s Travis Early College High School at #91 in Texas

Boerne - Samuel V Champion High School

SAISD’s Fox Tech High School

NEISD’s Ronald Reagan High School

NEISD’s Johnson High School

Comal ISD’s Memorial Early College High School

“Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college,” U.S. News said.

These are the six factors:

College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams.

College curriculum breadth, based on proportions of 12th grade students who took and passed AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas.

Math and reading proficiency, based on student performance on state-required tests.

Math and reading performance, based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school's proportion of underserved students.

Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.

Graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2013-2014 and graduated four years later.

The ranking are also broken down into the categories of best traditional high schools, best charter schools and best STEM schools.

