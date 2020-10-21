86ºF

All-American Bowl canceled for 2021 due to pandemic; athletes to be honored with TV special instead

All-American Bowl: Declaration Day will air Jan. 2

SAN ANTONIO – City officials have allowed events to continue at the Alamodome, but the All-American Bowl will not return in 2021.

Officials with the All-American Bowl announced Tuesday that the 2021 matchup will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the environment we find ourselves in and with the health and safety of our All-Americans and their families our first priority, we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year’s All-American Bowl,” officials said in a statement.

Instead, officials said, All-American players will be honored with a two-hour special on Jan. 2 on NBC.

The game, which features the nation’s top high school football players, is slated to return to San Antonio in 2022.

