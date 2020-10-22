Renderings show new downtown-area lofts in San Antonio with rent starting at $321

SAN ANTONIO – As downtown San Antonio’s development boom continues to spread even during a pandemic, an affordable housing developer is slated to start construction on lofts at the beginning of next year.

The Cattleman Square Lofts, developed by the Alamo Community Group, will be a 140-unit complex at the intersection of West Houston and Frio streets just west of downtown.

Michael Shackelford, director of policy at the Alamo Community Group, said construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Construction is expected to last between 18-20 months, he said.

Monthly rent for the units will be priced between $321 and $1,014. The units are aimed at residents who earn between 30-80% of the area median income.

The sizes of the units will range from studio to two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, he said.

The complex will include a learning center with a resident coordinator who will help residents with things like tutoring or homework.

A computer lab will also be on-site for the general public to use for free.

“This project will be the forefront of the new development in the area and will provide immediate access to housing in areas in which transportation hubs and jobs are currently present,” he said.

It is one of four projects to apply for the city’s Center City Housing Incentive Program.

While the opening of the complex is more than a year away, Shackelford said those looking for affordable housing now can apply for residency at the Museum Reach Lofts, located at 1500 N. St. Mary’s St.

Rent for those units range between $310 and $1,000 a month, according to a previous KSAT report. For more information, click here.

The Cattleman Square Lofts at West Houston and Frio streets are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021. Image: Alamo Community Group (KSAT)