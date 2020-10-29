Man, 18, arrested after leading New Braunfels police on chase in stolen vehicle, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man who led them on a chase, which led to more than one crash.

Police say they spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen while patrolling the 100 block of Rosa Parks Drive around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but they say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jesus Romero, 18, sped off and led police on a chase.

Police say Romero crashed into a red Ford Escape that was stopped at the intersection of FM 725 and Union Wine Road, causing the Escape to enter oncoming lanes of traffic.

Officials said the Escape was then hit again by an oncoming blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The suspect attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended by officers and taken into custody, police said.

Neither the driver of the Escape, a 54-year-old woman from McQueeney, nor the blue Ram driver, a 29-year-old man from New Braunfels, were injured in the crashes.

Romero, also from New Braunfels, was uninjured. He was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, hit-and-run (Accident Involving Damage over $250), and possession of marijuana.