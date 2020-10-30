Investigation underway after gunfire hits woman’s apartment bedroom

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after gunfire struck a woman’s Southeast Side apartment late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 2000 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Goliad Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the woman called for officers after several unidentified people were outside her apartment shooting in a street nearby.

Police said one of the bullets struck the woman’s apartment, entering her bedroom. She was not injured.

Police said they were unable to locate any suspects or witnesses and did not find any blood or shell casings. The investigation is ongoing.