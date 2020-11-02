‘Welcome to battleground Texas’: Political parties make last push before Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic and Republican parties are hoping Texas voters will show support in their favor come Election Day.

Democratic National Chair Tom Perez stopped at the Brooke Army Base on Sunday. The DNC chair was traveling throughout South Texas for the Get Out The Vote Drive-In event.

“Welcome to battleground Texas," said Perez.

He believes this year’s election is different than any other. Perez said every vote is more important than ever.

“We’re a nation in crisis right now. We have a pandemic, we have the economic crisis. We have the civil rights crisis," he said.

Perez wants to see the historically red state turn blue on Election Day. He said Texas is a game changer.

“The road to the White House goes through Texas. The road to a senate majority goes through Texas," Perez said.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and other elected officials were also in San Antonio. KSAT asked the senator what he thought on the DNC Chair’s comments but he did not answer.

However, he did show support for President Donald Trump.

“I would say what he’s done has been enormously positive for the country," said Cornyn.

The group of elected leaders focused on supporting the men and women in blue and police unions.

“To me there is no alternative to supporting the police," Cornyn said.

The senator wants voters to take public safety into consideration before they head to the polls on Election Day.

“The way that we get to express our vote for the people who stand up and defend our police is through our vote at the ballot box," he said.

