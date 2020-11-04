Human remains found behind nursing home on SE Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A person visiting a loved one at a nursing home found some human remains Wednesday morning on the city’s Southeast Side, police said.

According to Officer Doug Greene, a spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department, skeletal remains were found around 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area behind the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home.

Greene said due to the composition of the remains, it’s difficult to determine a gender.

Officers are canvassing the area for clues.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call SAPD.