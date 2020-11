SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus was involved a minor crash on Friday morning, according to school district officials.

The crash was reported near Babcock and Hamilton Wolfe Friday morning around 9 a.m.

The bus had one driver and one student on board, Northside ISD spokesperson Barry Perez said.

The high school student was not injured and was taken to school.

The driver was taken to a medical clinic as a precaution, but no life-threatening injuries were reported, Perez said.