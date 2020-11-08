‘She will be greatly missed,’: Governor Greg Abbott announces passing of mother-in-law

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is mourning the loss of his mother-in-law, Maria de la Luz “Lucy” Phalen, according to a statement from his office.

The governor said Phalen, 86, died Saturday evening while surrounded by her family.

Heartbroken to announce that ‘mi suegra’ has passed away tonight. Maria de la Luz "Lucy" Phalen has been a constant... Posted by Office of the Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Gov. Abbott said she was a “constant source of love, strength, and support” for his family and will be greatly missed. You can read his full statement below.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that the woman who became known as ‘mi suegra’ has passed away. During my 39 years of marriage to her daughter, Maria de la Luz ‘Lucy’ Phalen has been a constant source of love, strength, and support, all of which were bolstered by her faith in God. A first generation American and long-time teacher, Lucy always provided a lens to see the future through the eyes of limitless opportunity. Her unending love was showered on family, friends, strangers, and even stray animals. She loved everyone. That love surrounded her today as she passed with her family and loved ones by her side. Cecilia, Audrey, and I keep her in our prayers as she finds peace on the path to Heaven.”