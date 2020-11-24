SA family sending aid to Honduras after two Category 4 hurricanes devastate Central America

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family who spent three years in Honduras is working hard to help people across that country, Nicaragua and Guatemala try to cope with the destruction left behind by two hurricanes.

Severe and ongoing flooding is wreaking havoc on an already fragile Central American country ridden with gang violence and poverty.

“It was very devastating to see how many people lost everything, and unfortunately our brother-in-law that is very close to us lost everything,” said Honduran Gina Carpio. “For kids, you have can’t even imagine how they have lost their parents, and it is hard to see kids like that. Especially when you’re a mom.”

Carpio evacuated her family in time and is now spending her own money to help her neighbors.

“We feel unity in our hearts as citizens,” she said. “We need help. Unfortunately, the government is not giving help that they should. A lot of corruption in our country and that is very sad because they have the money.”

Yet somehow, desperation has not morphed into hopelessness thanks in great part to people like Courtney Kimball from San Antonio.

Kimball’s family moved to Honduras in 2017 after her husband, Trent, got a job there. They eventually started a nonprofit, One Common Thread, which helps women in the slums find employment.

When the Kimballs left Honduras this year to come home to San Antonio, Kimball hired Carpio to help run the nonprofit and make sure the women were doing okay.

Ever since hurricanes Eta and Iota hit the region in a span of two weeks, Carpio is relaying to the Kimballs what basic supplies her people need, like food, clean water, diapers and first aid kits.

“We’re trying to collect as many monetary donations as we can because we have actual people that we trust and that work for us, and have been vetted, and are very honest people that we can put in charge of getting those supplies to the people that need them right away,” Kimball said.

Kimball is collecting donations through her nonprofit’s established and trusted website.

“The airport there has been completely flooded, now twice. So it’s going to be a while until I can personally get down there to assist, but we are putting together a big shipping container that we can put supplies in and get them immediate supplies right away,” she said.

Kimball will be sending the following items:

Clean up tools and supplies:

Rubber boots and sandals (croc style)

Shovels, BOTH round and square (flat-nosed)

Ax

Chainsaw for clearing trees

Push brooms

Machete

Wheelbarrows

Hammers/Sledgehammers

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Wrench

Rope

Plastic Tarps (HEAVY DUTY) for use in making a temporary shelter

Bucket, 5-gallon, with lid

Trash bags, heavy-duty 33-45 gallon-sized

Work gloves

Candles

Flashlights with batteries

Tents

Mattresses

Insect repellent

First aid kit:

Aspirin/Ibuprofen

Bandages, adhesive

Gauze

Bandage Tape

Gloves, sterile, 2 pairs

Ointments, antibiotic and burn relief

Anti-bacterial soap

Sunscreen, SPF 30

Thermometer

Wipes, antibiotic

COVID-19 masks, the cheap blue ones would be fine not necessarily the more expensive N95 masks.

Small personal sizes of hand sanitizer.

Kitchenware/Cookware (NON-ELECTRIC)

Kitchen utensils

Plates and cups (Plastic - not easily breakable)

Pots/Pans

Clothespins

Clothesline

Detergent, liquid

Disinfectant dish soap

Scouring pads

Scrub brush

Sponges

Towels for cleaning

Baby Items:

Diapers

Baby food/cereal

Formula

Wipes

Hygiene kits:

Bedding and Blanket

Sanitary and hygiene supplies

Toothpaste/ Toothbrushes

Combs/Brushes

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Canned Goods

Ways your children may help, too:

Uplifting notes (written in Spanish - you can use “Google translate” if needed.

Draw a picture

Small Toys (NON-BATTERY OPERATED)

Small bags of candy (preferably hard candy since Honduras is HOT and chocolate melts when shipped.

Coloring books/pencils/crayons

OTHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO CONSIDER DONATING:

Cold medicine

Acetaminophen

Ibuprofen

Packets of electrolytes

Anti-diarrhea medicine

Fungus medicine

Antibiotics for adults and children

Food and clothing are less difficult to find at this time and are better resourced in the country itself with monetary donations.