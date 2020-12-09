Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2017 slaying of 21-year-old pregnant woman

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 21-year-old pregnant woman back in 2017.

According to police, Ditraniq Hawkins was being chased from the area of Foster Road and FM 78 around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 when she was shot and killed on US Highway 281 and Stadium Drive.

Police said another vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired multiple shots into her car, striking and killing her.

Investigators are asking for assistance in identifying and locating the above-pictured vehicle and its occupants. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and apparent body damage to the right rear passenger door area, police said.

Image of vehicle in Ditraniq Hawkins shooting, police say. (KSAT)

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

READ MORE: