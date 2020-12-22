Man in critical condition after being stabbed on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Rosillo Street and Buena Vista Street, just west of downtown.

According to police, officers were working a minor traffic accident in the area when they were approached by the victim with a stab wound.

Police said the man in his 20s told them that he was stabbed four or five miles away and that it happened roughly 30 minutes prior by a man with long hair.

Officers searching the area couldn’t find a crime scene on Commerce Street near 29th Street, or find a potential suspect.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a possible motive for the attack.