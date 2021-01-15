San Antonio police seeks help finding suspects in double-murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects wanted for the murders of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Warren.

The incident happened Jan. 15, 2020 around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 8000 block of Culebra Road.

Police said Mujica and Warren were shot during an apparent drug transaction and later died from their injuries. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a four-door, dark-colored Acura TL toward Timber View Drive, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

