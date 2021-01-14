San Antonio police ask for public’s help to find person of interest in cutting case

Police are searching for 34-year-old Crystal Coronado, pictured above.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a cutting case from last month.

Officials are searching for 34-year-old Crystal Coronado, pictured above.

Police were called to a cutting in progress on Dec. 8, around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt and W. Highland Boulevard, south of downtown.

Coronado is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding Coronado’s whereabouts is urged to contact homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

RELATED: SAPD seeks help identifying murder suspects caught on video in New Year’s Day shooting