Some counties receiving only a portion of requested COVID-19 vaccines

San Antonio – As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, some counties are only getting a portion of the doses they have requested.

Officials with Guadalupe and Comal Counties said they are ready to receive more vaccines but their requests haven’t yet been fulfilled.

On Thursday, both counties hosted COVID-19 vaccination events for those who fall under tier 1B, people 65 years of age and older, and people 16 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition.

Excitement filled the Schertz Civic Center as people lined up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Patrick Pinder, fire marshal and emergency management coordinator for Guadalupe County, said all 975 slots were filled quickly.

“The link went live yesterday (Wednesday) and it filled up within two minutes,” Pinder said.

Pinder said they are putting in large requests for COVID-19 vaccines, but aren’t receiving the amount they want.

“City of Schertz EMS, they requested 10,000 vaccines. So far to date they’ve only received 1,495. The hospital put in a request for 5,000. They’ve only received 800,” Pinder said.

Guadalupe County submitted plans to the state this week, stating if they receive their requested amount of vaccines, they can vaccinate roughly between 1,000 to 1,200 people a day. County officials said it can take up to two weeks before they get a response and there is still no guarantee.

As of late, Guadalupe County is reporting more than 9,300 COVID-19 cases and more than 50 total deaths.

In New Braunfels, another vaccination event was held Thursday.

“We received 500 vaccine in our clinic for this week and we just moved 200 of those appointments out to the Civic Center to be able to test that ability to do larger groups,” said Cheryl Fraser, the Comal County public health director.

Fraser said they can administer 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week, but the state only allocated 500 Moderna vaccines.

“We were a little disappointed because we are prepared and we are ready to move forward and mass vaccinate our community,” Fraser said.

Comal County is reporting more than 7,400 COVID-19 cases and more than 220 total deaths.

The latest from Comal County:

🔹 67 COVID-19 cases

🔹 11 confirmed; 56 probable

🔹 3 deaths

🔹 722 active cases

🔹 85 new recoveries

🔹 30.39% 7-day Molecular positivity rate

🔹 6.25% 7-day Antigen positivity rate

🔹TSA P 24.12%

For info:

⏯️ https://t.co/rL7e77up6J pic.twitter.com/kZub8erk7Q — Comal County, Texas (@ComalCountyTX) January 21, 2021

“We are having to be patient and trying to help the community understand to be patient with us, that it’s just a matter of the demand is bigger than the supply right now,” Fraser said.

