11-year-old Ohio boy raises money, buys vests for SAPD K9 officers worth total of $10,000

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old boy from Ohio has made a lasting impact to the San Antonio Police Department through a donation valued at more than $10,000.

Brady Snakovsky, founder and CEO of Brady’s K9 Fund, donated 18 tactical vests to help protect San Antonio’s finest and furriest.

“I vested all of your canines in your police department,” Snakovsky said.

The donation was made possible through fundraising and a monetary award from The Shining World Compassion Award by Supreme Master Ching Hai, an award that recognizes efforts.

“I received $10,000, and that helped me be able to vest the rest of your K9s,” Snakovsky said.

Snakovsky donated the K9 Streetfighter Vest, with a price tag of $550 made by LOF Defense Systems.

“They’re, like, the lightest vest out there and has a built-in tracking harness, which most of them don’t have,” Snakovsky said. “They can wear it all day.”

Snakovsky’s mom and COO of the non-profit, Leah Tornabene, says the vest can help prevent medical issues for K9 officers.

“(The vest) has this technology similar to what the astronauts wear,” Tornabene said. “When the dog is cold, it warms them, but most importantly, in the warm climates like Texas, it cools the dog, which is super important because the dogs can overheat wearing vests.”

In response to the donation, SAPD provided the following statement:

“To date, SAPD has received eight vests for our K9′s. We have been advised that additional vests will be donated to the remaining K9 unit and also to our Bomb Squad K9′s.”

This is the largest donation in the history of Brady’s K9 Fund and one Snakovsky and his mom are very proud of.

SAPD K9 Officer, Duke, poses with his new tactical vest donated by Brady’s K9 Fund. (San Antonio Police Department)

“I know the handlers are very appreciative of this, because that’s their best friend to work with. So, to have them protected means the world to them,” Tornabene said.

To learn more about Brady’s K9 Fund or make a donation, visit its website here.

For police officers in need of a vest for their K9, click here to join the waitlist.