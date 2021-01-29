Crime Stoppers looking to identify woman caught on camera taking clothing from store at gunpoint

Woman wanted in connection with robbery at the Rainbow at 1842 S. WW White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help in identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing clothing from a store on the city’s East Side.

The robbery happened on Jan. 21 at the Rainbow at 1842 S. WW White Road.

According to police, the woman took several items of clothing and tried leaving the business without paying for them.

A store employee confronted the woman, but the suspect displayed a weapon and threatened to use it on the employee, police said.

The employee let the woman leave and she got into a black car and left.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the woman.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 210-224-7867.