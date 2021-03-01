1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at hospital in Houston

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston. Image courtesy: Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON – One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday at a hospital in Houston.

According to KSAT’s sister website in Houston, Click2Houston.com, the shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas on Richmond Avenue in West Houston.

It appears that the suspect is one of the two people who were shot, but police have not confirmed if the person who died was the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.