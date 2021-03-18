San Antonio La Quinta hotel sued for price gouging during winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a La Quinta hotel in San Antonio for alleged price gouging during the winter storm last month.

According to a news release, a man, his three daughters and a 101-year-old grandmother booked two rooms for a one-night stay at La Quinta San Antonio Brooks City Base.

When the family arrived, they told hotel staff they did not know when their electricity would be restored and made plans to possibly extend their stay. On the third day, hotel staff told the family that the room rates had nearly tripled, from $74 to $199 a night, the news release said.

When the family asked why the rates had increased, hotel staff told them there was a huge demand for rooms, and if the family did not want the rooms, someone else would pay the exorbitant rate, the news release said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit against Everyoung Hospitality LLC, d/b/a La Quinta San Antonio Brooks City Base.

Ad

“This gross exploitation of Texans in dire need of shelter during historic low temperatures will not be tolerated,” Paxton said. “Companies looking to profit from this tragic event that left millions of Texans without power or water will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”

Texans who believe they’ve encountered a scam or price gouging should call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online.

Related Stories: