SAPD searching for at least 2 suspects after man is shot in far West Side apartment parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for at least two suspects who they say were responsible for shooting a man on the city’s far West Side.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the Gates of Capernum Apartments, found in the 8600 block of Waters Edge Drive after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the man was shot in the abdomen while he was walking in the apartment parking lot.

Police said at least two men fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name and age have not been released.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.