Victim uncooperative after being found shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the leg late Wednesday night was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Monterey Street, not far from West Commerce Street and South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting. The victim gave no description of a suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.