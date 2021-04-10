Social media video shows San Antonio man wearing shower curtain covering in public

SAN ANTONIO – A video has surfaced on Reddit showing a San Antonio man wearing a shower curtain as a protective covering while in public.

The video was posted last week by user MichaelG4, with a caption that reads, “Anyone else see this guy in SA?” The post, as of Saturday, has 203 likes and 53 comments and counting.

Based on the Reddit thread’s comments, this isn’t the first time the man has been sighted in SA with the unique body covering.

One user said, “He shops at my Target from time to time.” Another said he was seen at an H-E-B about a month ago.

Others deemed the man a genius for his unique creation. What other unique covering creations have you seen around town?

You can check out the full Reddit post at this link here.

