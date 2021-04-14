SAPD: Man arrested after attempting to evade police during traffic stop on Northwest Side

A man in his 30s was arrested after he attempted to evade police in a stolen vehicle during an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m near Interstate 10 and West Avenue on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over when it registered as being stolen. That’s when police said, the driver instead drove off, leading officers to San Pedro Avenue near Fresno Street before stopping.

SAPD said speeds were only at the speed limit and that the driver was attempting to make a last-ditch effort to see his family before he was taken away. The unidentified man had an outstanding felony warrant and a female passenger inside the car had a small amount of marijuana in her possession, police said.

The man is now charged with felony evading and evading a warrant. His name was not released. The woman likely will be cited for marijuana possession, police said.