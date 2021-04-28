San Antonio nonprofit hopes for better solutions to solve crisis within state’s foster care program

SAN ANTONIO – A nonprofit dedicated to serving children in need of shelter is hoping other foster organizations and the state work better together to solve the crisis taking place in Texas’ foster care program.

“The people who this is affecting are our kids,” said Paula Tucker, CEO of Boysville Inc. “It is affecting organizations, but it is really affecting the kids that we serve.”

With Texas Child Protective Services shutting down 1,000 residential treatment center beds over the past 12 months, Tucker, along with many others, are asking the same question.

“Where are the other 1,000 kids in the state of Texas going? I think we have to come together as organizations and as (Child Protective Services), all of us, and come up with a great plan,” Tucker said.

Tucker said on top of the pandemic, it has been especially challenging for organizations to place higher-level children.

Ad

“Could be a child who has medical issues, a child with mental issues, aggressive, or all of those things above,” Tucker said.

Due to certain circumstances, she said many organizations that specialize with higher-level children have required heightened monitoring from the state, which could lead to the loss of beds they’re seeing.

“If you are not following the rules from CPS according to how they say you are supposed to be following the rules, then you get on a heightened monitoring list,” Tucker said. “That is determined based upon how many deficiencies that you may have gotten when they came out to do an audit.”

Ad