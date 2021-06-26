Supply drop held Saturday for all veterans in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Minority Veterans of America, along with the help of The Pink Berets, are hosting a supply drop Saturday for all veterans in San Antonio.

It’s part of their “Six Cities in Six Months” supply drop tour.

The MVA is distributing essential items such as non-perishables, fruits, vegetables, and hygiene kits to veterans in need.

“This event can really impact lives, especially over the summer months,” said Stephanie Gattas, CEO and founder of The Pink Berets.

The supply drop is happening from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, at Patriot’s Casa.

It’s only open to members of the MVA. If you’d like to volunteer, you can sign up at https://www.va.gov/.

More on KSAT:

Valor Club project, place of healing and transition for veterans, inches closer to breaking ground