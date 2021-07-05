Driver detained following hit-run-crash on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in custody following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Sunday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 7200 block of Glen Haven Drive, not far from Montgomery Drive and Gibbs Sprawl Road.

According to Converse Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responding to the hit-and-run crash found the driver, but the suspect resisted arrest at the scene. That’s when, deputies said, dispatch heard fireworks over the radio and thought the deputy was being shot at.

BCSO said the driver of the vehicle was eventually detained and that the deputy was not hurt.

Authorities did not specify where the hit-and-run crash occurred, or if anyone was injured.

The BCSO, the Converse Police Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name and age of the driver were not released.