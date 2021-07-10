Man indicted on 12 charges in connection with promotion of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A man facing 12 charges related to the promotion of child pornography has been indicted, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel John Baladez faces six counts alleging he intentionally or knowingly promoted child porn on Aug. 25, 2020, by sending visual material that depicted a child younger than 18 engaging in sexual conduct through the Kik messenger app, the DA’s office said.

The remaining six counts allege Baladez intentionally or knowingly possessed visual material that depicted a child younger than 18 engaging in sexual conduct when the picture was taken, according to the DA’s office.

The promotion of child pornography is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.