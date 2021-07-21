Man killed after car veers into oncoming traffic on San Antonio’s South Side, SAPD says

One dead after crash on the South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving into oncoming traffic and hitting another car on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said a man was driving a silver car erratically in the northbound lanes in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

A red truck was in the southbound lanes when the silver car crossed over the road and hit the truck head-on, police said.

Police say the driver of the silver car, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the red truck had no injuries. However, his front-seat passenger had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police have not identified the driver of the silver car.

