Saturn will shine bigger, brighter in the sky next week. Here’s how you can see it.

If you’ve ever wanted a bigger and brighter look at Saturn, next week may be your best chance.

The Ringed Planet is reaching a big milestone for 2021 when it moves to opposition around 1 a.m., Aug. 2, which is a once-in-a-year occurrence, according to EarthSky.org.

“At opposition, Saturn rises in the east around sunset, climbs highest up for the night and sets in the west around sunrise,” EarthSky said.

Saturn will move directly opposite the Sun from Earth and can be seen all night long, according to NASA. The planet will also be at its brightest and will reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

If you’re hoping to get an up-close glimpse of Saturn and its rings though, you’ll probably need a telescope, the Farmer’s Almanac said.

And, if you miss this instance of seeing Saturn, don’t worry. You’ll also be able to see Saturn in the evening sky for the rest of August and throughout the rest of the year.

“Saturn and Jupiter will stay rather close together on the sky’s dome throughout 2021. They’ll remain fixtures of the evening sky for the rest of this year,” according to EarthSky.

